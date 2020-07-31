1/1
Stefan Petryszyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stefan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stefan Petryszyn

Fort Collins -

Stefan Petryszyn passed away Mon. Jul 27th, 2020 at the age of 76. Survived by former wife and dear friend Irena Petryszyn, loving father of Erika Petryszyn, Jessica Petryszyn and Diane Petryszyn, proud grandfather of Misha Petryszyn and Larz Downey. Also survived by his brothers Mike Petryszyn and John Petryszyn and additional extended family. Stefan will be fondly remembered as a devoted father, talented machinist, avid fisherman, a proud immigrant from Poland, with a sharp mind and wit. He was dearly loved. Private family services will be held. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goes Funeral Care & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved