Stefan Petryszyn
Fort Collins -
Stefan Petryszyn passed away Mon. Jul 27th, 2020 at the age of 76. Survived by former wife and dear friend Irena Petryszyn, loving father of Erika Petryszyn, Jessica Petryszyn and Diane Petryszyn, proud grandfather of Misha Petryszyn and Larz Downey. Also survived by his brothers Mike Petryszyn and John Petryszyn and additional extended family. Stefan will be fondly remembered as a devoted father, talented machinist, avid fisherman, a proud immigrant from Poland, with a sharp mind and wit. He was dearly loved. Private family services will be held. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com
to share condolences with the family.