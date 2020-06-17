Stephen Kropp
Fort Collins - Stephen L. Kropp, 71 passed away at his home on June 16th 2020 due to long term illness. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to see a full obituary and to share memories and condolences.
Fort Collins - Stephen L. Kropp, 71 passed away at his home on June 16th 2020 due to long term illness. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to see a full obituary and to share memories and condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.