Stephen William Burford
Stephen William Burford

Golden - Stephen William Burford passed away on September 17, 2020 in Golden, Colorado from early onset Alzheimers. He was born December 23, 1954. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirlee and William Burford. Steve is survived by sisters, Lynne Burford of Denver, Colorado and Elaine Burford of Show Low, Arizona and nephews, Dillon Lockwood of Boise, Idaho and Elijah Lockwood of Boise Idaho. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021 in Colorado, announcement to follow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
