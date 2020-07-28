Steven Earle Flint
Pueblo - Steven Earle Flint went to be with the Lord July 20, 2020. He was 69 years old. Steven was born July 18, 1951 in North Platte, Nebraska to Earle and Donna Flint. Steven graduated from Fort Collins High in 1969. He worked at King Soopers before enlisting in the army at age 21. Steven was stationed in Germany. During this time he was living with a mental illness. At age 21 he received an honorable discharge. He spent some time at Fort Lyon VA hospital in La Junta and several years in different group homes where couples take in servicemen and see that all their basic needs are met. He was especially fond of Josephine Siari in Las Animas. She was a great cook. Steven loved to eat especially desserts of any kind. The family wants to thank Judy Fender for taking care of all the things Steven needed personally and financially. The past 4 years Steven was living at the Community Living Center in Pueblo, Colorado. Thank you to the staff and all who took care of Steven. Steven is survived by his sister Jan Deering her husband Richard Deering, their two children Karen Weston and James Deering, brothers Chuck Flint and Patrick Flint, Dawn Marie Flint and their children Joseph and Emilie Flint. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm, today, July 29, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in Ft. Collins. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org