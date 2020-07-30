Steven W. Mosier
Steven W. Mosier died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020 at the age of 55.
Steve was born in Pueblo, CO to Ross E. and Mary L. Mosier. He joined his sister Karen E. and brother David R. The whole family loved outdoor activities and spent many vacations camping, fishing and exploring many parts of Colorado and surrounding states. After high school Steve enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves where he served for twenty years and was a veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm.
Steve worked for the Larimer County Sheriff 's Office Wildland Fire crew and was on many forest fires with his father and brother. He then went to work for the U.S. Forest Service on the Helitack crew based in Monument, CO. Steve returned to Fort Collins and was employed by the City of Fort Collins.
Steve's hobbies included camping, hiking, other outdoor activities and beekeeping. He also enjoyed spending many hours with his nephews.
Steve is survived by his mother Mary Mosier of Fort Collins, sister Karen Mosier (Phillip Freeman) of Edgewood, NM, and brother David Mosier (Jennifer Nolte) of Bellvue, CO. He also leaves behind two beloved nephews, Sean Freeman and Daniel Mosier. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).