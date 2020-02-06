|
|
Steven W. Preiss
Preiss, Steven W. age 66 of Fort Collins, Co.
Passed away unexpectedly of a Traumatic brain injury after a fall in his home on 12-15-2019. He was preceded in death by his father Wendell Preiss. He is survived by his beloved mother Murine (Lenzen) Preiss and siblings Pam(Doug)Groskreutz, Mark(Kathryn)Preiss and Christine(Toby)Swanson also 6 nieces and nephews. Many loving and caring cousins and many loyal friends.
Steve grew up in Excelsior, Mn and has lived in Fort Collins for 30 plus years. Steve worked in the meat industry for 30 years and retired May 2019.
Steve was an avid reader and enjoyed doing home improvements. He loved being near the Rocky Mountains and exploring all that nature had to offer by hiking, camping, kayaking, biking and snow shoeing or just being still and reading a book with the sounds of nature around him. Steve also would take little road trips to see what is around that next corner or what's beyond that next ridge, at the end of the day he would say "I love this country. Always something to be grateful for you know. Be well".
He was always grateful and proud of his family. We will forever hold close to our hearts his love shown to us, his practical wisdom shared, his enduring support and courage. At his core he was a generous and humble man. True love and grace to a beautiful soul.
Steve's internment will be at the Preiss cemetery in rural Carver County Minnesota at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020