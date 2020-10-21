Stu Alan Haskell
Fort Collins - Our beloved Stu died on Sunday, October 18th, the morning after his 71st birthday. He was the longtime Market President of iHeart Media Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming.
Stu leaves behind his wife Cindy, sons Matt and wife Riley, Sky and wife Loni, seven grandchildren; Brintley, Beckett, Maverick, Bex, Mason, Hayden, and Tori, sister and brother-in-law Julie and Jeff Gade of Lincoln, Nebraska. He also leaves behind his radio family who he loved as well.
Stu loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Gunsmoke and his Skookums but most of all, he loved his family! So proud of his boys! I would be remiss if I didn't say how much he cared about his clients, his listeners and the community in general.
Any Contributions in Stu's memory may be made to St. Jude's.
Celebration of Life arrangements pending.
Family and friends may leave any memories or condolences for the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com
