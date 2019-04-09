|
Susan Jean Hilt
Fort collins - Susan Jean Hilt of Fort Collins passed away on April 4, 2019 at the age of 72. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on October 6, 1946 to Fred and Oda Christensen. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1964. She attended State College of Iowa (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, for one and a half years.
She married Kenneth Hilt assistant pastor of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa on October 4, 1969. Kenneth then served Faith Lutheran Church in Marcus, Iowa before moving to Fort Collins in 1973.
Susan had a career at the Telephone company that lasted 30 years, she retired in 2003. After retirement, Susan began working part time for Global Spectrum at the Budweiser Event Center, ushering and working as the greeter in the mornings at the front door and ticket taker at the east door. She began working there when the doors opened in 2003, putting in over 15 years.
Susan is survived by her husband, Kenneth (they would have celebrated 50 years in October); sons, James Hilt (Kimberly) of Lakeview, MN, and Brian Hilt of Fort Collins, Julie Hilt of Fort Collins; a brother, Gary Christensen (Susan) of Mesa, AZ and a sister, Judy Allen (Tom) of Waterloo, IA.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019