Susan L. Conover



Susan L. Conover transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on October 9, 2020. Sue was born in 1956 and raised in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, graduating from Upper St. Clair High School. She then moved to Colorado to attend the University of Northern Colorado and graduated with a degree in childhood education. Sue found her calling at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, where she focused on American Sign Language. Sue lived and taught in Colorado until 2018 when she returned to Pittsburgh to be closer to her father.



Sue is survived by her son Gregory Larder and daughter Bethany Larder. Also her father William Conover and siblings David Conover ,Trish Hare, Ann Hunt, and Katie Kolbe. Sue dearly loved her family and was very close to her sister-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as her 11 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind at CSDB, 33 N. Institute St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, #(719) 578-2100









