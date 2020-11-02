Suzanne Johnson



Fort Collins - And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. ~Romans 8:28



On Thursday, October 22, 2020, Suzanne Kay Johnson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, went to be with our loving Lord at the age of 73. Suzanne was born in Lacrosse, WI to Harold and Hildor (Sommermeyer) Poppe and was raised in Houston, MN.



She met her husband, Dale Wayne Johnson, at Houston High School and they married in Preston, MN on June 14, 1969. They lived in many locations during their marriage before settling in Fort Collins, CO in 1999. They raised three children, son Gregory David and twin daughters Jill Erika and Erin Jennifer.



Suzanne graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1969 with a degree in Home Economics and later went on to complete a Master's Degree in Interior Design. She worked as a teacher for eight years and as an interior designer for over 45 years.



In Suzanne's mid-life years she came to know the Lord who then took her by the hand and guided her in the remainder of her life. She grew in faith through participating in Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) for 31 years and also served as a BSF discussion leader. She faithfully attended church at Mountain View Community Church and Windsor Community Church, where she was dearly loved by her pre-school kids and fellow servant teachers. She volunteered at the Christ Clinic in Fort Collins alongside many of her friends. She had gifts of hospitality and hostessing and loved to entertain friends and family in her home. Suzanne loved being a grandma to her four precious grandsons. She was a beautiful decorator, homemaker, and gardener. She enjoyed reading, music, caring for her cat Mordecai, and feeding her four grandsons. She had a passion for learning God's Word and participated in numerous Bible studies and book clubs over the years. Suzanne's priority was serving God and loving people well, which she did with grace, humility, humor, and unconditional love. She became the face and character of Jesus to the world of her beloved and treasured family, friends and even strangers; valuing relationships and exemplifying care and kindness and influencing others with sacrificial living and a forgiving heart. The greatest gift she gave was introducing others to Jesus, to which her family is eternally grateful. To God be the glory forever and ever.



Suzanne is lovingly remembered by her husband, Dale, and their children Gregory (Noelle), Jill (Curt) and Erin (Sean). Suzanne will also be sweetly remembered by her four grandsons, Elijah David, Samuel Mark, Isaiah Harold and Simon Dale, by her brothers Doug (Zin), Craig (Kathy) and sister Barb (Bill). Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Hildor Poppe. Suzanne will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.



"You created my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother's womb. I will praise you for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works, oh Lord, my soul knows them very well. You knew me before I was formed. In your book were written all of the days ordained for me before one of them came to be."



Verses from Psalm 139









