Suzanne Trautwein
Fort Collins - Suzanne Elizabeth Trautwein, 67, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed unexpectedly on February 28, 2020.
Suzanne was born, Suzanne Elizabeth Wolfstone on April 13, 1952 to Patricia and Stanley Wolfstone. She grew up in Mercer Island, Washington. Suzanne was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, Gramsie, and friend. She was married to Blair J. Trautwein on July 13, 1974. They met at the University of Colorado where they both received their undergraduate degrees. Suzanne was a preschool teacher, a special ed teacher, an avid volunteer and enthusiastic member of her sorority, Delta Gamma, alumni group, and her book club. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Fort Collins.
Suzanne is survived by her husband Blair, daughter and son-in-law Mary and Matt, granddaughter Leonora, son John, and her sister Karen and her family, Marc, Alex, his wife Annika, and Maddie.
A memorial service will be held in Suzanne's memory at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Windsong Estate, 2901 Saddler Blvd, Fort Collins. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Anti-defamation League, Temple Or Hadash, Project Smile, or the Anchor Center For Blind Children in Suzanne's honor. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020