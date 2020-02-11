Services
Syvilla "Susie" Larson passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1934 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She married Carl Laurie Larson on July 24, 1955, and together they lived and farmed in the Eaton area. Through this union they had five children: Keith Larson, Diana (Kent) Seele, Bernice (Steve) Westerholt, Janine (Mike) Freeman, and Doug (Pat) Larson. Her life was spent on the farm helping Laurie while raising the five children.

Her surviving relatives are her five children, thirteen Grandchildren and 10 Great Grand-Children. In addition, her sister Sandy Powell, her sister-in-law JoAnn Burr, two nieces, and one nephew.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 60 years Laurie Larson, her brother Bruce Fraser, and her two brothers-in-law, Jake Burr and Lenny Larson.

Memorial Services will be held at First Lutheran Church in Ault, Colorado, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 am with public viewing at 10:00 am. Donations can be made to First Lutheran Church.

