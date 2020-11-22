Tammy (Tesone) Bolin



Born February 5, 1941- November 15, 2020



Tammy passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 15, 2020.



Tammy, a Colorado native, grew up in Fredrick Co. She was a graduate of University of Northern Colorado and worked for the Ft Collins Youth Clinic for 30 years.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years Richard Bolin, children Dana Cronin (Jay), Todd Bolin (Melani), and grandchildren Shea Cronin, Ryan Cronin, Emma Bolin, Kasen Bolin.



Tammy was known for her gentle heart, her love for cooking/baking and playing cards.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The American Parkinson's Disease Association or The Human Society of Larimer County.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store