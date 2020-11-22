1/1
Tammy (Tesone) Bolin
1941 - 2020
Tammy (Tesone) Bolin

Born February 5, 1941- November 15, 2020

Tammy passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 15, 2020.

Tammy, a Colorado native, grew up in Fredrick Co. She was a graduate of University of Northern Colorado and worked for the Ft Collins Youth Clinic for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Richard Bolin, children Dana Cronin (Jay), Todd Bolin (Melani), and grandchildren Shea Cronin, Ryan Cronin, Emma Bolin, Kasen Bolin.

Tammy was known for her gentle heart, her love for cooking/baking and playing cards.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The American Parkinson's Disease Association or The Human Society of Larimer County.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.




Published in Coloradoan on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 21, 2020
She was such a dear friend. Have known her for years. Her husband Dick and my husband Bruce worked together at CDC for more than 30 years and Dick and Bruce were like brothers. Many good memories of all of us being together.
Mary Cropp
Friend
