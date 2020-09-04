Terry Hayden Crenshaw



Cape Coral, FL - Born: 3/13/42 in Fort Collins, Colorado



Passed: 08/06/2020 in Cape Coral, FL



Preceded in death by:



Wife - Linda Crenshaw



Father - Donald Clair Crenshaw



Mother - Violette Gladys Hall



Younger Brother - Richard Cyrus Crenshaw



He is survived by his children; Christi and Anthony Roncaglione of Cape Coral, FL, Tammy Crenshaw of Fort Collins, CO and Damion Crenshaw of Eugene, Oregon. His two step-children Kim Doddato and Jonathon Tucker. His grandchildren; Hayden Yarian; Savannah, Bethany and Natoshia Murray; Jaxson and Cody Tucker; Kayla Anthony; and Bradlee and Bryanna Roncaglione. Two great grandchildren; Harlow and Charley Yarian



A longtime resident of Fort Collins. Terry moved to Florida in the 1990's. He often returned to Fort Collins with his grandson Hayden to visit family and friends including Scott Ragsdale and Bud Hunt.



Terry was in the auto and truck parts business most of his working career. He enjoyed bow hunting, boating, fishing, camping, and was an avid reader of western history and novels.









