Thomas Elmer Ruhser


1938 - 2019
Fort Collins - Thomas Elmer Ruhser, 81, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away on July 24, 2019, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Tom was born on February 14, 1938, and grew up in Barnum, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Barnum High School and received his BS from McPherson College and later a Master's in education from CSU. A longtime resident of Colorado, he worked as a teacher, dean of students, and head basketball coach at Wellington Jr. High for 31 years, from Aug. 1965 to Sept. 1996.

Tom is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Shirley Ruhser; parents, Elmer and Hope Ruhser; and sister, Marlice Olson.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Nancy Scott and Dala Ruhser; sons, Richard and Jeff Ruhser, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many others who were fortunate to have known him.

The family of Thomas Ruhser wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Matthew Sorensen, MD; Lisa Radice, FNP-BC, AOCNP; and all the amazing staff at the UCHealth Cancer Center - Harmony Campus.

In lieu of flowers, tributes may be posted on Tom's online memorial at http://thomas-ruhser.forevermissed.com. Family, friends, and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to leave a tribute or reach out to the family through this online memorial.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
