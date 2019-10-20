|
|
Thomas Gaucher
Fort Collins -
Thomas Michael Gaucher (Tom), 63, of Fort Collins, died unexpectedly on Oct. 17th, 2019 after a five-year courageous battle against multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He fought a good fight and always with a positive outlook on life. Tom is survived by his mother Clara Gaucher, wife Nancy Gaucher, son Marshall Gaucher, and step-son Connor McDonald; sisters Eileen Walker (Danny), and Rose Gaucher; brother Steve Gaucher; and sister-in-law Tammy Gaucher; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and Nancy's large family. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read his full obituary and share with his family.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019