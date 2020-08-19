Dr. Thomas George Maher
Fort Collins - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Visitation will also be held 5 - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel.. The Graveside Service with full military honor will be held 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area B, Denver, Colorado. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
to send online condolences and read Dr. Maher's full obituary.