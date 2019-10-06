|
Thomas Glynn Paterson
Fort Collins - Thomas Glynn Paterson passed peacefully and gently into God's full presence on September 3, 2019 at age 94. Tom leaves a legacy of humble service, innovative contribution, and heartfelt surrender to a story bigger than himself. When we consider the remarkable contributions to business and Corporate America that Tom made, we discover that they form only the subtext of his life—the greater contribution being his commitment to seeing people and organizations discover (and live) their God-given purpose.
Nearly everyone in America has been impacted by what Tom designed, discovered or helped to facilitate. For example, at RCA Tom received the first U.S. base process patent on the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) PIN technology. He discovered the technology that made the first lightweight camcorder possible, creating large, new business channels for RCA and others. He introduced automotive electronics to the automotive industry and supervised the development of the electronic systems for Space Mountain at Walt Disney World (at the time it was the most advanced commercial "command and control" system).
At Douglas Aircraft, Tom helped develop the business plan for the DC-8. At the Northrup Corporation he developed the management system that allowed them to build the stealth bomber at a fixed price; guided the electronics division into large, metrical guidance-system business; and developed a planning process widely recognized as the most effective in the aerospace industry. At IBM Tom identified civilian space as a major aerospace initiative, architected the Apollo marketing plan, and prevailed in having an astronaut-guided Lunar Lander for moon landings.
His processes catapulted JLG to become the world leader of aerial work platforms. His idea of overnight delivery with Flying Tigers became the key profit driver in its sale to FedEx. At a planning session that he facilitated with Seven-Up, the "caffeine free" category was born. He guided the Torrington Company to become the largest independent maker in the world of car steering columns. Most recently, his strategic processes and thinking helped OtterBox grow into the leading brand in the mobile phone accessory market.
Peter Drucker, author and pioneer of modern-day manufacturing management in the United States, told Tom that he was the most effective consultant in the country and that he wanted their professional work to go beyond their first meeting. Consequently, Tom and Peter collaborated and worked with each other for nearly 36 years. Those who knew the tandem called Peter the "Business Theorist" and Tom the "Process Practitioner."
Allen Pucket, Hughes General Manager, said Tom's processes were the best he had ever seen. Vincent Larson, Chairman of IBM, asked Tom to teach his principles to IBM and said this about Tom's processes, "We have never seen better." Estee Lauder said she had never seen such an effective strategic plan as the one assembled by her people in only three days, guided by Tom's facilitation. His brilliantly-designed StratOp process has been adopted by countless organizations of all kinds—businesses, churches, government agencies, not-for- profit organizations, and educational institutions—guiding them towards organizational clarity, focus, alignment, adaptation and healthy growth.
Many would affirm that Tom's greatest contribution rests in his conception and design of the LifePlan process, a comprehensive strategic planning process that guides an individual to an holistic perspective and plan for their life. LifePlan helps people discover who they are, who they are not, how they got to where they are, and where they are now. The process guides them to gain clarity into their core giftedness, passions, values, and purpose in life. The insight and clarity gained equips people to create their desired future, manage their LifePlan and adapt to unforeseen change. Tom's LifePlan process has influenced and impacted thousands of individuals worldwide.
Tom's lifework lives on through the mission and vision of the Paterson Center and through the hundreds of StratOp and LifePlan facilitators and guides certified in Tom's processes in the United States and throughout the world. The Paterson Center will carry on Tom's legacy and life work through his inspired LifePlan and StratOp processes, guiding individuals and organizations towards clear perspective, focus and meaningful contribution and impact.
As a U.S. Marine in WWII, Tom contributed greatly to the freedom we love today through his work with the intelligence department helping interpret and make maps for the pilots flying in the Pacific.
Just as Tom showed us how to live a purposeful life by using our God-given talents to bring value to the world, he showed us how to live meaningfully in the last days of his life through his will to live and his love for life. Tom joins his wife Ginny and their four children, Deborah (Debbie), Thomas Jr. (Tommy), James (Jimmy), and Jay; and his brothers Robert and Donald (Don) who preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Kathleen (Kathie) Hayes, Carole Thompson, and William (Billy) along with their spouses, his daughter-in- law JoKay Bednar, by his sister Janet Roych, and by 19 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. We will celebrate Tom as a gentle, wise, insightful, strategic, innovative Yoda-sage who embodied humility and lived as a surrendered follower of Jesus and a servant of others on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Timberline Church in Fort Collins, CO.
Published in The Coloradoan on Oct. 6, 2019