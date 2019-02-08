|
|
Thomas James Dinkel
Fort Collins - Thomas James Dinkel, 81, passed away February 4, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1937 in Las Animas, Colorado to Pauline (Paul) and Joseph Dinkel. Thomas spent most of his life living and working in Fort Collins, CO. Thomas met his wife, Carol, and they eloped to Arizona and were married on September 5, 1958. They had three children, Thomas, Tim, and Kathryn.
Thomas spent time serving in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged on March 5, 1962. After spending 4 years in the Navy, Thomas got into the logging business. Thomas then went on to work at a gas station and run a milk route. He then settled into employment at Hewlett Packard/Celestica for 20+ years. Thomas and Carol then went into business for themselves opening up a ceramic shop and later adding a donut/ice cream shop in LaPorte, CO. He loved spending time socializing and telling stories with his regular customers. After closing their business, Tom spent his days working with the Poudre School District.
Thomas's favorite pastime was spent fishing at his favorite spot (Watson Lake).
He loved spending time outdoors and going on hunting trips with his family. Thomas was an amazing husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is preceded in death by both parents, Pauline and Joseph (Dinkel); his wife, Carol; three brothers, Wilbert, Joe, and Duane: his sister, Wilma Casteloes: three granddaughters, Traci and Emily Dinkel and Savannah Daniels. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Dinkel Jr. (Karen) of Laporte, CO, Tim Dinkel (Susan) of Cheyenne WY; daughter, Kathryn Daniels (Robert) of Laporte, CO; grandchildren, Jessica Pinger (Mike) of Grand Junction, CO, Kelli Jo Dinkel of LaPorte, CO, Thomas Dinkel, III (Stephanie) of LaPorte, CO, Tim Dinkel, Jr. (Sammi) of Wellington, CO, Cody Dinkel (Morgan) of Windsor, CO, Tyler Daniels (Melissa) of Ault, CO, Tony Daniels of Laporte, CO and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens Cemetery. Those who wish, may view Thomas from 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019