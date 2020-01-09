|
|
Thomas Jordan Boehler
Thomas Jordan Boehler came into this world February 20, 1996 with full speed, he couldn't wait to bless us with his silliness and fun loving personality. He lived every moment to the fullest which always kept his parents on their toes.
This kid loved the outdoors. Trips to his grandparents in WY meant fishing, hunting, four-wheeling with his sisters, hanging out with his cousin Taylor, blowing up rattlesnakes with firecrackers, any adventure called his name.
Tommy graduated from Fossil Ridge High School in 2014 then went on to the welding program at FRCC. He worked for JD Enterprises Inc. an excavation company in Windsor, CO as a Pipe Layer/Top Man, the perfect job because it allowed him to be outdoors doing something he really loved. His foreman Robert sent this "Tommy was one of the smartest and hardest working men I've come across in all my years working construction, his attention to detail was spot on, he cared about getting the job done. Tommy was one heck of a pipe layer and the best damn lead and friend I've had."
In the summers Tommy spent his time fearlessly jumping his truck (horrible idea by the way) and on the water tubing, boating, fishing (his passion), and loving the time spent with his friends. I'm sure that big green speaker boom box thing was always blaring classic rock in the background. He loved a good 80's rock concert and just started learning to play the guitar.
Tommy always kept those around him laughing, a true free spirit. His mischievous side makes for some great memories for his friends and his adventurous spirit will be missed by all who loved him. We are heartbroken to lose you Tommy and our lives will never ever be the same
Tommy leaves his parents, Tom and Mindy Boehler, his sisters, Kalee and Sydney Boehler, his grandparents, Frank and Jeanette Sewald, along with his extended family and friends to treasure every moment they had with him until he left this world on December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Marion Boehler. We truly love and miss you so much sweet boy, words cannot describe the sadness we are feeling right now.
Tommy's Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, January 19 from 12:30 - 2 pm at One Block Events, 428 Linden Street, Fort Collins. Parking available on Willow Street. There is not an office on site so flowers cannot be accepted.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020