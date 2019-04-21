|
Tim Ricketts
Fort Collins - Tim Ricketts was the third of four children born to Arlene (Parkinson) and Robert Ricketts on 11/7/1953. Like a true Scorpio, he was a lively and generous child who, when he was 7 years old, took $20 out of his mom's billfold to buy the neighborhood kids popsicles. Thankfully, he gave up this life of crime, but he continued to live a life of magnanimity.
He was a steadfast friend to many and always lent an ear and kept a confidence. His quiet, giving nature was a life lived to "show justice, love mercy, and walk humbly".
Tim graduated from Lakewood HS and the University of Northern Colorado, where he met his wife, Jackie Pullin. They were married in 1978.
For most of his professional career, he was a school business manager. From public schools to private, and from secular to charter, he became an expert in school finance. His final position was as the business manager for Liberty Common School where he shepherded the organization through an expansion and the creation of the high school over the course of 13 years.
Tim passed away on 4/4 one month after being diagnosed with Acute Myleiod Leukemia.
He was a beloved husband, father to Mackenzie (Trent Thibodeaux) and Devin (Darren Duroux), and "Pop Pop" to Bryce Duroux and Tate Thibodeaux.
Besides his immediate family, he is survived by his sister, Janie Ricketts Conner, his mother-in-law, Bobbie Pullin, Ricketts and Pullin Family members, and many friends.
A "Farewell Party" will take place on May 18 at the Windsong Estate Event Center at 2 pm. All are welcome to enjoy dessert and drinks as we celebrate Tim's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Trinity Scarpella's GoFundMe page. Trinity is a LCHS Senior who is battling AML. Special thanks to the Liberty Common family who has surrounded the Ricketts crew with love and support.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 21, 2019