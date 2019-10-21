Services
Viegut Funeral Home
1616 N. Lincoln Avenue
Loveland, CO 80538
970-679-4669
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Eugene Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Eugene Johnston Obituary
Timothy Eugene Johnston is survived by wife Carol, his sons Chad (Melissa) Johnston and Brent (Rebekkah) Johnston, granddaughters Kaitlynn, Abby and MacKenzie, parents Jay and Loudy Johnston, brother Stan Johnston, sister Kristi (Chuck) Ramsey, in-laws Dwight and Sue Clark, brother in-law Matt (Pat) Clark, sister in-law Samantha (Chuck) Booton, nephew Josh Johnston, nieces Faith Ramsey, Stanna Johnston, Allison (Ted) Berkompas, Raelene (Trevor) Harvey, Victoria (Kent) Bakker, Madison Booton, Alexandra Booton and long-time friend Chris (Julie) Walker.

Memorial services at Crossroads Church, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:30 with a reception at the church following services. Go to www.viegutfuneralhome.com for full obituary

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to (payable to) Edward Jones 1630 S. Lemay STE 5 Fort Collins, CO 80525. Reference memo line: Johnston's grandkids or Johnston's 529 plan.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now