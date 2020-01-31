|
Throughout his life, Tim Roberts was a great many things—a loving husband and father, a rascal of a son and brother, an over-educated construction worker, an unbelievably dedicated educator, a rough and tumble hockey player, a teller of colorful jokes, a taker of long road trips, an appreciator of music, a rescue dog and wolf lover, a proud Cornish gent and so much more. Tim elevated his everyday interactions with people into something extraordinary. Tim had a particularly strong connection with youths experiencing emotional challenges, which drove him to become a junior high and high school teacher in Poudre School District for over 20 years. Tim's desire to connect, share a laugh and live life well carried him and all who loved him through until the very end. Tim Roberts passed on January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters, Jennifer and Jessica, his sister Carole Olver, his brother Steve Rossel, his many extended family members and his near and far friends. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Justin Scott, his mother Margaret (Peg) Rossel, and his father Frederic George Roberts. Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to read more about Tim's life story. A celebration of Tim's life is planned for the end of February, with details posted to the above website. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations be made in Tim's name to Turning Point, an organization dedicated to helping youths struggling with behavior, mental health, and/or addiction. Donations can be made by visiting turningpnt.org, and selecting the "in memory of Mr. Tim Roberts" on the donation page.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020