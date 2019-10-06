|
|
Timothy "Tim" Kraay
Loveland - Timothy Peter Kraay, 64, of Loveland, died September 21, 2019. Tim was a member of Sheetmetal Union, Local #9, Denver, spending most of his years in Colorado with U.S. Engineering. Tim also worked for Air Comfort, Perco, Kuck and finally RK. Please join us for his memorial service & potluck at the Associated Veterans Club located on 3rd and Cleveland in Loveland starting at 1:00 pm October 12th. Visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read his full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on Oct. 6, 2019