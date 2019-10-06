Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Associated Veterans Club
3rd and Cleveland
Loveland, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Kraay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Tim" Kraay


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy "Tim" Kraay Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Kraay

Loveland - Timothy Peter Kraay, 64, of Loveland, died September 21, 2019. Tim was a member of Sheetmetal Union, Local #9, Denver, spending most of his years in Colorado with U.S. Engineering. Tim also worked for Air Comfort, Perco, Kuck and finally RK. Please join us for his memorial service & potluck at the Associated Veterans Club located on 3rd and Cleveland in Loveland starting at 1:00 pm October 12th. Visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read his full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now