|
|
Tom Engel
Tom Engel was born September 21, 1955 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Donald and Dorothy Engel. He passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, due to Covid-19. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was the youngest of 6 siblings.
He grew up and went to school in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. He served in the US Air Force after high school and was stationed in Germany and North Carolina. After his time in the US Air Force, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and received his Bachelors in Nursing. He worked as an ICU nurse in California and as a critical care nurse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He then proceeded to get his Masters in Health Administration at the St. Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Upon graduating, he did his internship in Morana, Arizona, where he met his wife of 30 years, Maggie. They moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1989, where he managed several medical clinics. While living in Colorado, they gave birth to a son Michael (Tess) and a daughter Emily (Spencer). His family spent time in Arizona, Montana, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio, but was currently residing in Madison, Wisconsin. They returned to Fort Collins many times while he worked as a Health Administrator for several medical clinics.
Tom was beloved by many, known for his kindness, generosity, humor, and faith, and was an avid fan of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He is survived by his wife, Maggie, his two children Emily and Mike, their spouses Tess and Spencer, his siblings, Joan and Ginger, and his beloved dog, Maddie.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Dorothy, and his siblings David, Bill, and Marge. Services will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 W Lamar St., Americas, GA 31709 or Madison Veterans Hospital Attn: Community Relations 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705. Please note to: COC Hospice in care of Tom Engel.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020