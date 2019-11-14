Services
Tommy Lee Taylor Harvey

Milam, TX - Tommy Lee Taylor Harvey, 79, of Milam, Texas passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Sabine County Hospital in Hemphill, Texas.

Tommy was born November 10, 1940 in Waverly, Colorado to Virgil Harvey and Doro Carter Harvey. He worked many years as a truckdriver. He had lived most of his life in Colorado and love to fish and hunt he loved being around his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Craig Harvey and wife, Sandra, of Milam, Texas and Randy Harvey and wife, Jennifer, of Brock, Texas; step-son, Troy Hagaman of Denver, Colorado; daughters, Pennie Warren and husband, Stanley, of Fort Collins, Colorado, Tammy Montoya and husband, Robert, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Kathaleen Petershagen of Queen Creek, Arizona; eleven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Online condolences and book signing can be made at starrfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements were handled by Starr Funeral Home of Hemphill, Texas.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
