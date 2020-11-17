1/1
Tony Garcia
Tony Garcia

Fort Collins - Tony E. Garcia, 92, passed on November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores, two daughters Rose and Kathy, three granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Accent Care - Hospice and Colorado Army National Guard - Honor guard.

Please visit www.resthavencolorado.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home
8426 S. Hwy. 287
Fort Collins, CO 80525
970-667-0202
