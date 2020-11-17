Tony Garcia
Fort Collins - Tony E. Garcia, 92, passed on November 12, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores, two daughters Rose and Kathy, three granddaughters and seven great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Accent Care - Hospice and Colorado Army National Guard - Honor guard.
