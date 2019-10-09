|
|
Tony Louis Garcia
Tony Louis Garcia has left his worldly domain August 3, 2019. Tony was born in Ft Collins on October 11, 1942 to John and Bertha Garcia. He graduated High School in Oxnard, CA before serving in the 14th Armored Calvary Regiment in the US Army. After his time in the military, he became a Union Laborer in Construction. Following his own passion, he began working for Jax Mercantile. He would later retire while working at the CSU Student Health Center. Tony enjoyed being outside, watching his grandsons participate in sporting events, fishing, hunting, working in his garden, and barbecuing. He had an open heart for his family and friends. He was content and found peace with those who surrounded him. Tony is now on his ultimate fishing and hunting trip. No bad weather where he travels, only big fish and trophy elk where he goes!
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m. at Northside Aztlan, 112 E Willow Street.
Published in The Coloradoan on Oct. 9, 2019