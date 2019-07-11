|
|
Toya L. Wilkes
Fort Collins - Toya L. (Zeigler) Wilkes, 80, of Fort Collins died July 9, 2019.
She married Eddie Wilkes in St. Petersburg, FL. on June 7, 1957. Toya was a 51 year breast cancer survivor . She loved spending time with her family, arrowhead hunting, and baking. Some of her greatest joys in life were her grand kids and great-grand kids.
She is survived by her son Mike (Jill) Wilkes, daughter Ginny Brinkman, 8 grand children, 10 great grandchildren, and sister Shirley Patton.
She is preceded in death by husband Eddie Wilkes and son Stan Wilkes.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Friday July 12, 2019 at Marks Funeral Chapel, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Windsor. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Susan G Komen For The Cure Breast Cancer Research in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com
Published in The Coloradoan from July 11 to July 14, 2019