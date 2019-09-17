|
Travis Howard Martin
- - Travis Howard Martin, age 36, unexpectedly passed away September 2nd , 2019 in McKee Hospital with his family by his side. Travis is survived by his mother Robin, his father Doug, his two daughters Tiler Mae and Anna Lee-Martin, and his grandparents Herman and Betty Martin. He is predeceased by his grandmother Beverly Adams and grandfather Robert Adams.
Travis was born September 14th, 1982 in Grand Junction, Colorado and moved to Fort Collins, Colorado at a young age. Travis graduated from Poudre High School in 2001 and went on to trade school to study heating and air conditioning. After years of working in the trade, Travis went on to start his own heating and air conditioning business—A Team Heating and Air—a company that he had founded nearly 10 years ago. Travis was also able to get his Master License and expand his business, an accomplishment he took deep pride in. Despite his active career, he also fathered his first daughter, Anna Marie Lee-Martin, in 2000 and his second daughter, Tiler Mae Lee-Martin, in 2005 with his former spouse Cathie Lee. He welcomed his two beautiful daughters into his life at a young age, both becoming his entire world.
Travis excelled at sports from a young age and became an active baseball player and football player throughout his younger years and continued to play soft ball as an adult. Travis also was an avid snowboarder—he would get away any chance he could to go back to the mountains he loved as a child. However, Travis was best known for his desire to help others. At work, Travis strived to help his customers, he valued every person with respect and honesty—it was the way he lived his life. When he wasn't working, he spent his time with his girls and his mother, Robin—whether it be watching movies or fishing or even random trips to the mountains. He touched the lives of anyone who really knew him and will be deeply missed by his daughters, parents, family and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled Sunday, September 15th, at Greenbriar Park in Fort Collins (located at 730 E. Willox Lane, Fort Collins, CO) from 2 to 4 pm and anyone who new Travis and would like to honor his memory is welcomed to attend.
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019