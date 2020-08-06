Troy "Joe" McCall



Ft. Myers, FL - Troy "Joe" McCall was born September 13, 1933, in St. Francis, KS to Lawrence E. "Ernie" McCall and Norma L. Schield McCall. He suffered a fatal heart attack January 8, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL.



Joe graduated from St. Francis Community High School in 1952. He married Lucy Upton February 14, 1954 in St. Francis, KS.



Joe is survived by his wife Lucy; daughter Terry Miller (Doug) of Rocky Ford, CO; son Mike (Jackie) of Ft. Myers, FL; daughter Jeanie McCall of Ault, CO; two grandsons, three granddaughters, and one step-granddaughter, their spouses, and 24 great-grandchildren and brothers Bud (Mayetta) McCall of St. Francis, KS, and Jerry McCall of Santa Monica, CA. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws Roy and Elizabeth Upton.



A celebration of Joe's life was held June 13, 2020 at the St. Francis Kansas Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store