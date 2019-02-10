|
Trudy W. Batzel
Fort Collins - Trudy W. Batzel, 75, of Rigden Farms, Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Jan. 27, 2019.
She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Gwen Gorzelsky and her spouse Den, Karen Batzel, Pamela Batzel and Brad Batzel; her brother Dennis Widdersheim and his wife, Joanne; her sisters-in-law Arleen Batzel and Carol Widdersheim; nephews and nieces Mark Widdersheim, Kerry Widdersheim, Andrew Widdersheim and Michael Widdersheim, Bill Batzel and Tom Batzel; René Sturtz, and Gary Greer; and her beloved cat Sarah. She was preceded in death by her husband James ("Jim"), her brother Charles "Chuck" Widdersheim, her parents, Charles Edward and Mary Rose Widdersheim, and her beloved dog Bandit.
Trudy was born in Johnstown, PA. She graduated from Bishop McCort Catholic High School in 1961 before taking business courses at a local business school. She worked in a bank until shortly after she married Jim in 1966. She then pursued her dream of being a wife and mother full-time until her kids were mostly grown, when she began to work again. She made her children's education a priority. She moved back into the world of paid work first with babysitting before working at a pizza shop and then as an aide at The Lutheran Home in Westmont. She moved to Dearborn, Michigan to be near her daughter Gwen in December 2007. While there she started her own Mary Kay business. In 2014, she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, again to be near her daughter Gwen. There she made many friends at Rigden Farms and her parish, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Her friends remember fondly her sunny beautiful smile, floppy hats, and her shy, warm demeanor.
Trudy was deeply spiritual and insightful about people and life. She was broadly and meaningfully forgiving and compassionate. Throughout her life she was committed to personal and spiritual growth. She meaningfully influenced many people. She actively shared her personal experiences and insights for others' benefits, just as she eagerly sought out others' experiences to cultivate her own growth.
She had incomparable fortitude, hopefulness and heart. She loved animals and animals loved her.
Rosary at 9:45 am, Monday, March 11, followed by Memorial Mass at 10:30 am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Fort Collins. A lunch will be held at the parish immediately after the Mass. A second funeral service will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish in Johnstown, PA at 10 am on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 10, 2019