Tuula Mahady
Fort Collins - Tuula Aulikki Mahady, 76 passed away at her care facility, The Good Samaritan Society, in Fort Collins on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born in Rauma, Finland. She is predeceased by her husband Daniel Mahady (divorced), her son Shane Mahady, and her dog Chewie. Tuula is survived by her daughter Hannah Mahady and her son Johan Mahady. A memorial service will be held at The Good Samaritan Society, on Friday, March 29 at 2 pm. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to read the full obituary and share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 24, 2019