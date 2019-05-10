|
|
Ursula E. Olson
Eaton - Ursula E. Olson, 66, of Eaton, Colorado passed away May 2, 2019. Ursula was born June 12, 1952 in Hardin, Montana to Roland and Barbara Betts. Ursula was raised in Waverly, Colorado and attended Cache La POUDRE Junior high and graduated from Poudre High School in 1970.
She married Gene Olson on June 12, 1972 in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
Ursula worked at United Day Care Center and for the Poudre Valley REA. She was a member of the Colorado Senior Por Rodeo Association and the United State Team Roping Association. Ursula was humble, humorous, a jokester and was always laughing and had a smile on her face. Ursula filled her life with riding horses and being with her family and grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Olson; two daughters, Jody York and her husband J.C. York and Stacia Lange and her husband Austin Lange; three brothers, Carl, Andy, and Murl Betts, two sisters, Betty Betts and Margaret Bath, and three grandchildren, Maci York, Jayden Lange, and Austin Lange.
Preceding Ursula in death are her parents and her oldest brother, whom she lost at 18 years of age, Ronnie Betts.
A celebration of Ursula's life will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at The Church Barn at Montera's, 34283 Weld County Rd. 33, Greeley, CO. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 10 to May 12, 2019