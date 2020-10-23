Vaughn Cook



Fort Collins - Vaughn M. Cook passed away October 19, 2020, at his home peacefully, after a long battle with cancer. He is remembered as a loving husband, father, pepaw, and friend to many. Vaughn was born May 3, 1950, in Walsh, CO, to Neil and Erma Cook, where he grew up helping on the family farm. He graduated from Walsh High School in 1968, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science from Colorado State University in 1972. He managed the CSU EquineReproduction Lab for 18 years. In 1990, he retired from CSU, and with his wife, Jill Cook DVM, established Royal Vista Equine, which gained prominence on the national stage as a premier embryo transfer and horse breeding facility both in Colorado and Oklahoma. Vaughn has been involved professionally in the horse industry at the state and national level. Vaughn was preceded in death by: his parents, Neil and Erma Cook; mother and father-in-law, Sandy and Nona Thayer; sister-in-law, Gayle Cook. Survivors include: his wife of 29 years, Jill Cook DVM; daughters, Brandi Herndon and husband Bart of Bristow, OK; Shannon Cook of Stillwater, OK; Bailey Cook of Aurora, CO; Jamie Cook of Superior, CO; grandchildren, Brynna and Bria Herndon; brother Erroll Cook of Walsh, CO. A private memorial service will be held in Fort Collins, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held in Oklahoma City on Oct 30th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mountain Quarter Horse Association Foundation, 39553 Rangeview Drive, Severance, CO 80610.









