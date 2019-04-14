Services
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Fort Collins, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Shankle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Shankle


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Velda Shankle Obituary
Velda Shankle

Pine Island, MN - 11/21/29-02/09/19 - There will be a graveside memorial service at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Velda M. Shankle left this earth on February 9, 2019 in Pine Island, MN. Her daughter Joyce was with her when she died plus all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were on the phone sending love to her. Velda was born to Ralph and Velma Flowerdew in Saint Francis, Kansas on November 21, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband, mom and dad, brothers; Loren and Kenneth and sister Bernadine Joyce. After many years her family relocated to Berthoud, Colorado and later Loveland, CO. She attended Loveland High School. At a dance in Loveland, she met her future husband, Lloyd "Pat" "Red" Shankle. They were married on August 2, 1947 and had a wonderful marriage until his death in 2001. They had two daughters, Joyce Breen in Rochester, MN and Debbie Zeigler (Dick) in Casa Grande, AZ. They had 5 grandchildren (Kimberly, Michelle, Allison, Dan and Dave) and eleven great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was so special to all of them. Velda and her husband bought Shankles' United Television in 1953 in Fort Collins. Velda worked for CSU in the forestry department for a short time, managed all the books and customer service at their business, and worked at W & W Gift Store. She was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader in the 50s and 60s and was a board member for the regional Campfire Girls. In later years she ran a daycare business in their home on North Taft Hill Road. She and her husband had multiple paper routes for the Coloradoan for many years. She will be missed by so many people! Please share condolences with the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now