Pine Island, MN - 11/21/29-02/09/19 - There will be a graveside memorial service at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins on June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Velda M. Shankle left this earth on February 9, 2019 in Pine Island, MN. Her daughter Joyce was with her when she died plus all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were on the phone sending love to her. Velda was born to Ralph and Velma Flowerdew in Saint Francis, Kansas on November 21, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband, mom and dad, brothers; Loren and Kenneth and sister Bernadine Joyce. After many years her family relocated to Berthoud, Colorado and later Loveland, CO. She attended Loveland High School. At a dance in Loveland, she met her future husband, Lloyd "Pat" "Red" Shankle. They were married on August 2, 1947 and had a wonderful marriage until his death in 2001. They had two daughters, Joyce Breen in Rochester, MN and Debbie Zeigler (Dick) in Casa Grande, AZ. They had 5 grandchildren (Kimberly, Michelle, Allison, Dan and Dave) and eleven great grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was so special to all of them. Velda and her husband bought Shankles' United Television in 1953 in Fort Collins. Velda worked for CSU in the forestry department for a short time, managed all the books and customer service at their business, and worked at W & W Gift Store. She was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader in the 50s and 60s and was a board member for the regional Campfire Girls. In later years she ran a daycare business in their home on North Taft Hill Road. She and her husband had multiple paper routes for the Coloradoan for many years. She will be missed by so many people! Please share condolences with the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 14, 2019