|
|
Vernon (LeRoy) Ekedahl
Brandon, SD - Vernon (LeRoy) Ekedahl, 91, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Fort Collins, CO where he will be rejoined with beloved wife Doris who passed away in 2009. Grateful for having shared his life are son, Andy (Cindy) Ekedahl, Brandon, SD; daughter Jody (Dennis) Eckes, Saratoga, WY; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and brother Bob. LeRoy is preceded in death by his wife Doris, brother Don and his parents Vernon and Elsie.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019