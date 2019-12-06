|
Virginia Ann Carter
Virginia Ann Carter was born December 29, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas to Alfred and Wilma Berneice (Halling) Watson. She passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the age of 75 in Duncan.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date at the Hampton Memorial Gardens in Denver, Colorado. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Virginia graduated in 1961 from West High School in Denver, Colorado. She married Richard Earl Carter on December 22, 1961, in Denver. Three children - Russell, Marshelle, and Jay - were born to this union. Virginia was employed as a CNA at Columbine Health for over 20 years.
She faithfully read her Bible daily, but she also enjoyed reading mysteries. She enjoyed sewing and upholstery work that included making custom drapes. Her crocheting hobby included making doilies and tablecloths. She enjoyed camping and 4-wheeling in jeeps. She loved her cats and dogs. She enjoyed watching game shows and John Wayne westerns on television. Her children and grandchildren were very important to her.
Virginia is survived by her children: Russell Pat Carter and wife Tiffany Sterns of Baltimore, MD, Marshelle Sue Carroll of Ft. Collins, CO, Jay Allen Carter of Loveland, CO; grandchildren: Joshua Carroll and wife Rachel, Ruth Gaiter and husband Sam, Daniel Carroll, Elizabeth Carroll, Allen Carter, Darian Boling and husband Tyler, Dillon Carter and wife Hannah; great grandchildren: Lydia Carter, Isaac Carter, Samuel Carter; sisters, Catherine Thompson and husband Joseph, Judith Parker and husband Robert, Janice Mashburn and husband Gary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Wilma Watson; grandparents; and former husband, Richard Carter.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the () or the (arthritis.org). Virginia devoted her nursing career to help people with Alzheimer's.
