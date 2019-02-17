|
Virginia Jefferson
Loveland - JEFFERSON
Virginia Marie Jefferson died on January 31, 2019, after a struggle with COPD and cancer.
She was born in Fort Collins on June 9, 1954 to William Rowe Jefferson and Elizabeth Patricia (Bishop) Jefferson. She was raised in Boulder, Colorado and graduated from Boulder High School in 1973. Virginia was proud to be a Colorado Native, having also lived in Longmont, Red Feather Lakes, and Loveland.
Virginia enjoyed the mountain life. She excelled at making jewelry, quilling and needle work. She was a free spirit and had many adventures on her Harley motorcycle.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Jefferson, and her brother David Jefferson. She is also survived by Aunt Margaret Bishop, Uncle Lawrence Jefferson, her nephews, Alex Jefferson and Nick (Kaye) Jefferson, her nieces, Kriston Prince (Shirden) and Rebecca Jefferson, numerous cousins and many friends.
Published in The Coloradoan on Feb. 17, 2019