Virginia Joan Riley Obituary
Virginia Joan Riley was born on July 25, 1932 in Arcadia, Nebraska to Earnest and Charlotte Smith. She was married to Jack Riley. Virginia was initiated into PEO on April 21, 1964. She passed away on November 19, 2019 in Windsor. Survivors include her sons, Kim (Jean) of North Platte, Nebraska; Kirk (Kris) of Cozad, Nebraska; and Craig (Vickie) of Windsor. Grandchildren are Jessica (Craig), Jami (Chad), Jordan (Anthony), Dirk (Lanay), Dillon (Elise), Morgan (Drew), Cody and Connor. Great-grandchildren are Madelyn, Caius, Mirielle, Olivia, Kingston, Ston, Samson, AC, Tess and Mila. Her family also includes sister-in-law Wilma Jean Mayfield (Dick) of Shelton, Nebraska and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Jan McMindes and in-laws Chuck and Madeline Riley. Memorials to First UMC Windsor or Shelton UMC, Nebraska are appreciated.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019
