Waldo Young
Fort Collins - WALDO C. YOUNG (Wally) 91, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Family met Saturday to say their goodbyes to a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Waldo was born June 8, 1927, 2 years before the Great Depression of 1929 in Akron, CO. His parents were Neval and Gertrude (Horn) Young. Waldo and his sister Lois were raised by their deaf and mute parents in Washington County.
Waldo was given the opportunity to go to the Army Medical Services as Vital Statistics Clerk where he served from 1945-47. Waldo graduated from Otis High School in 1947. After the service he meet Janice L. Lindner at a school dance. They married in August 25, 1951. From this union two children were born, Diane Mae Young in 1952 and Larry Chris Young in 1954. They resided in Otis until 1956 when the family moved to Sterling. Waldo and his family lived in Sterling for 12 years. Then in 1968 they moved to Fort Collins. Moving again in 1976 to their final home. Waldo and Janice built a cabin at Glacier View Meadows in the early 1980's. Waldo did construction over 62 years.
In his married life, church was a big part. While in Otis they attended St. Paul Lutheran, in Sterling they attended Peace Lutheran and finally in Fort Collins, Shepherd of the Hills. In all the churches Waldo was active in church council, Sky Ranch, ushering and any advice he could give in regards to remodeling or building.
Waldo was a member of the Elks Lodge, VFW, Mobile Squares square dancing, Good Sam camping club. Waldo and Janice traveled extensively around the United States. Whether it was for pleasure, getting out of the cold in Colorado or for Habitat for Humanity. Waldo and Larry worked together until Larry moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1991. One project they did was the Block grant program under Ronald Reagan, that lasted 3-4 years. Waldo was proud of his work. His unwavering focus on quality and making sure his customers were satisfied was very much a priority for him. In doing so, Waldo was always on the phone talking to someone else for work, because another person had recommended him. Waldo had a goal of commitment to all he met. Whatever the challenge.
Waldo is preceded in death by his parents, Neval and Gertrude Young; his sister, Lois Harnett Panella, Hermitage, TN. He is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Diane Blake (Jerry) Fort Collins; his son, Larry Young, Las Vegas, NV; granddaughter, Jennifer Blake, Hotchkiss, CO; 6 great-grandchildren, Colten, Fort Collins; Tyrel, Sawyer, Veda, Oliver and Kadence, Hotchkiss, CO; nephews, Jeff Harnett (Tamara), Tolland, CT, Brett Harnett (Angie), Cincinnati, OH, and Brian Harnett (Patrick Gilbert), Nashville, TN; seven grand nieces and nephews and one great grand niece.
A Celebration of Life will be April 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1200 S. Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins, CO. Reception will follow. Burial will take place April 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Otis Cemetery in Otis, CO. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to any of the three churches. Please visit Bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences and share memories.
Published in The Coloradoan on Mar. 31, 2019