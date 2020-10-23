Walter "Walt" Boyes



Fort Collins - Walter "Walt" Boyes, 90, of Fort Collins, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born Jan. 31st, 1930; was raised on a farm just outside of Wray, Colorado. The youngest of four boys, of Frank G. Boyes and Mona Whyte Boyes.



Walt graduated Wray High School and attended two quarters at Colorado State University before going back to Wray to marry his High School sweetheart of four years, Bernice Arline Burge on June 4th, 1950. They had three children, Cindy (Gina); Curt (Susan) and Mona Colleen. Fort Collins called them back for good in 1956, where Walt bought and operated Crown Cleaners. He went on to work for Ideal Cement Plant for nine years; then finished out a 25 year career working for Public Service and as meter reader. He walked all of Northern Colorado during his tenure. This paid off with a long and healthy life, helping Arline around the house, going around shoveling neighbors and families driveways (even when he owned a snow-blower), mowing their lawns and helping family any way possible; leaving his loving mark with everyone he cared for in his life. Walt wasn't a sportsman, or a tinkerer, or a craftsman; his hobby was People. As the saying goes, "He never met a stranger". That was Walt. He'd spend his days helping out where needed, taking you to coffee or breakfast, visiting over a game of cards or just dropping in to say "hi" because he was in the neighborhood and wanted to see how you were doing. He was everyone's friend and most of all, a perfect role model for his seven grand-children; thirteen Great grand-children and nine Great-great grand-children to look up to and admire because he was always there for them as a friend and Grandpa. Walt is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Cleon, Claude and Stanley; and his daughter, Mona Colleen.



Walt's family wishes to make special mention and send appreciation to the Staff at Collinwood Memory Care and Suncrest Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Suncrest Hospice of N. Colorado, 1605 Foxtail Drive, Suite 200, Loveland, CO 80538. A memorial service for Walt will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, Oct. 29th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Covid restrictions will be in place; masks are required during attendance.









