Walter Lauttenbach
Walter Lauttenbach

Fort Collins - Walter Dermott Lauttenbach, 96, of Ft. Collins, died August 3, 2020 at home. He was born in New Haven, CT. He raised his family in Norwalk, CT then retired to Largo, FL eventually moving to Ft Collins, CO in 2010.

Walter served in the U.S. Marine Corp 4th division during WWII participating in the invasions of Roi-Namur, Saipan-Tinian, and Iwo Jima. He graduated under the GI bill from University of Connecticut in accounting, then began his life-long career with St. Regis Paper Company, retiring as VP Corporate Comptroller.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Baruzzi Lauttenbach. Survivors include three sons, Thomas and James (Peggy), both of Largo, FL and John (Jeanine) of Surfside Beach, SC, and two daughters, Barbara "Bobbi" (Jeff) Sutton and Anne (Ken) Vetter, both of Ft. Collins, CO in addition to 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass followed by full military honors will be held at 10:00 am MDT on August 10, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fort Collins, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA. Mass will be streamed live online for those unable to attend. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com for a link to the service and donation information.




Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
