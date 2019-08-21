Resources
Wanda Groenendale


1930 - 2019
Colorado Springs - Wanda Mae Groenendale, 89, of Colorado Springs (formerly Fort Collins) died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Springs Ranch Memory Care. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins.

Wanda was born June 14, 1930 in Rochester, New York to Earl Arthur Weller and Hattie Alida (Elmer) Weller. She enjoyed sharing her birthday with Flag Day each year.

She graduated from the University of Rochester, with a degree in Economics, but soon married Art Groenendale on October 18, 1952, just days before he would join the Korean War.

Wanda enjoyed spending time with family, bridge with friends, sewing/knitting, and cooking. She was active with her local PEO Chapter, and the Fort Collins Lions Club when living in Fort Collins. Art and Wanda moved from Rochester, New York to Fort Collins in 1975 as part of an Eastman Kodak relocation, where they made many lifelong friends.

Survivors include two sons, David (Yvonne) Groenendale of Colorado Springs and Dan (Karen) Groenendale of Prosser, Washington; one daughter, Cindy (Mark) Clark of Fort Collins; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Also surviving are one nephew, Bruce (Carolyn) Weller; and one niece, Sue Weller. She was preceded in death by her husband.

A private service is planned. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The Coloradoan from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019
