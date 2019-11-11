Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Cromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell B. "Gus" Cromer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell B. "Gus" Cromer Obituary
Wendell B. "Gus" Cromer

Fort Collins - Wendell "Gus" Cromer, 92, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Fort Collins.

Gus was born in Fort Collins on January 8, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mary Lou Price Cromer. He graduated high school, attended college and then joined the US Navy having served during WWII. He retired from a career in the Oil Industry as a Driller.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, June Elizabeth Cromer; parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Gus is survived by: daughter, Amanda Maddox (Kirk); son, Mark Cromer (Lori); sister, Shirley Mace; grandchildren, Nicole Kois and Jacob Cromer; great granddaughter, Chloe Kois and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation services under the direction of Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -