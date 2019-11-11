|
Wendell B. "Gus" Cromer
Fort Collins - Wendell "Gus" Cromer, 92, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Fort Collins.
Gus was born in Fort Collins on January 8, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mary Lou Price Cromer. He graduated high school, attended college and then joined the US Navy having served during WWII. He retired from a career in the Oil Industry as a Driller.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, June Elizabeth Cromer; parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Gus is survived by: daughter, Amanda Maddox (Kirk); son, Mark Cromer (Lori); sister, Shirley Mace; grandchildren, Nicole Kois and Jacob Cromer; great granddaughter, Chloe Kois and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation services under the direction of Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.
