Wesley Lauer
Wesley Lauer

Fort Collins - Wesley (Wes) Steven Lauer, 26, passed away on Saturday August 22, 2020 from an accidental overdose. He was born on July 28, 1994 in Fort Collins, Colorado at Poudre Valley Hospital.

Wes went to his first Rockies Opening Day at Coors Field when he only 9 months old and never missed one for the rest of his life. He loved traveling with his family, especially to anywhere with a beach.

In high school he lettered all four years on the golf team. He participated in robotics and his team finished third in the nation his Senior year. He graduated from Coronado High School in Colorado Springs in 2012. He also attended Pikes Peak Community College and worked toward an AA in Computer Science.

Throughout his adult life his goal was to have fun and make sure everyone around him was having fun as well. He loved Rick and Morty and even named his kitten Mr. Meeseeks.

He was a hardworking cook at many restaurants throughout Northern Colorado and had a passion for food. He also recently started his own business doing plasti dips on cars and restoring headlights.

When he wasn't working, he was playing golf, mixing music, gaming, camping, or working on cars. He loved the Denver Broncos, sweets, and most of all people.

At 6'6' his height was the first thing everyone noticed, and his heart of gold was easily the second. He would give anyone in need his last dollar or the shirt off his back.

Wes was an extremely caring and loving son, brother, grandson, great-grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his mother Karen (Todd) Bramer, father Steve (Tanis) Lauer, sisters Sydney and Mallory, grandparents Kathy (Scott) Hoerlein, Karl and Diann Lauer, and Jim (Julie) Hoerlein, aunts Sara (Edward) Hoerlein and Sue (Jeff) Jiron.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Harvest Farm, a Fort Collins non-profit that helps men break the cycles of addiction, at www.harvestfarm.org in Wesley's name. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
August 28, 2020
Steve and Karen, my heart is crushed hearing the news about Wesley.... I know I was the kids nanny so long ago but I’ve never stopped loving them and I think of all of you all the time. Please call if you can, 970-214-1917
Becky Filler (Olson)
Friend
