Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO
Wesley Paul Ridnour


1916 - 2019
Wesley Paul Ridnour Obituary
Wesley Paul Ridnour

Wellington - Paul Ridnour, 102, of Wellington passed away on May 5, 2019 at a local nursing home.

Mr. Ridnour was born August 31, 1916 in Clarinda, Iowa to Levi Ridnour and Rosie Squires Ridnour.

Paul married Jennie A. LeRoy on June 20, 1935 in Ft. Collins. Paul lived most of his life in the Ft. Collins and Wellington area. He worked for many years at the Ideal Cement Plant.

Survivors include eight sons, Wesley (Gerri) Ridnour of Ft. Collins, Wayne Ridnour of Yuma, Arizona, Bob Ridnour (Barb) of Longmont, Mike Ridnour (Judy) of Burlington, Richard Ridnour (Maureen) of Craig, Tim Ridnour (Sheila) of Snyder, Colorado, and John Ridnour of Fleming, Colorado; five daughters, Jennie Cross of Selmar, Tennessee, Mary Jo Watson (Don) of Wellington, Rosie Johnson of Wellington, Mickie Blehm (Charles) of Summertown, Tennessee, Juanita Mahoney of Norman, Oklahoma, and an estimated over 500 grandchildren, great-grand children, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held, 10 a.m., Monday, 5/13/2019 at Bohlender Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Wellington.

Contributions may be made to Pathways Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins, CO 80524. Please send condolences to bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 8 to May 12, 2019
