Willard "Willie" Eugene Morley
Fort Collins - Willard "Willie" Eugene Morley, 76, of Fort Collins passed away at his home on April 20, 2020. Willie was born September 24, 1943 in Buena Vista, Colorado to Merle Leon Morley and Pearl Gladys Farver Morley.
Willie married Virginia "Ginny" Lee Clark in Fort Collins, Colorado on December 14, 1969. .
Willie was a drywall contractor and owned and operated Guarantee Drywall for many years. .
Willie enjoyed playing golf, fishing, making golf clubs, and taking care of his yard. He enjoyed their home in Surprise, Arizona, where they spent winters enjoying the warm weather and golfing. They returned to their home in Fort Collins permanently in May of 2018.
Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Ginny of Fort Collins; brother, Wayne (Marsha) Morley of Colorado Springs; sister, Mary Lou Spade of Greeley, Colorado; sister Barb Spradling of Watuga, Texas; and several nephews and a niece.
Preceding Willie in death are his parents; one sister, Rosie Wooten; and a brother, Merle Wynell Morley.
No services are planned at this time. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020