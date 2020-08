William A. NorthFort Collins - William A. North 11/1/1932-8/7/2020 Bill is survived by Gretchen his wife of 67 years and his two adult children, Melissa North and Doug North. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Service will be held at a later date. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.