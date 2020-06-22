William Allnutt
William Allnutt

Greeley - William "Bill" Allnutt, 89 of Greeley. Visitation 3-7:00 PM Thursday at the Allnutt Macy Chapel.

Services 12:00 PM (Noon) Friday at Linn Grove Cemetery. Limited seating is available so please bring your own lawn chair and umbrella. Picnic attire has been requested by the family.






Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
